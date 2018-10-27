Dearborn family carves giant pumpkin in preparation for Halloween

WXYZ , Fatima Bangura
4:14 PM, Oct 26, 2018
8:47 AM, Oct 27, 2018
DEARBORN, Mich. - A Dearborn family took on the ghouling task of carving what seemed to be Michigan's largest pumpkin this Tuesday.

According to dad Scott Schommer, his brother grows giant pumpkins every year at the South Lyon Pumpkin Fest. 

This year his brother asked if he wanted the massive pumpkin -- to which Schommer said yes. 

Schommer brought the pumpkin home and surprised his kids their friends with a pumpkin carving party!

No word on how long it took them, but check out just how they did it!'

How spooky! 

