3 Clever Ways to Bring Winter to Your Home

Nothing screams winter fun like fresh powder at the ski resort, but if you find yourself in the Bahamas instead of Breckenridge, you can still get that downhill rush. Teresa Strasser and ski expert Clayton Keim have some fun ways you can turn the concrete jungle into your own winter wonderland.

1. Rollerski

Think of it as rollerblading meets skiing. It’s a great sport that you can do it anywhere and you don't need snow. A basic setup will cost you around $700 and $300 if you already have the boots.

2. Snowtime Anytime

If you live in the south or are hitting the beach for the holidays you can still enjoy a good snowball fight. These fun snowballs feel like the real thing and they'll never melt so you better use them fast. They’re even safe for indoor use. Pick up a pack for around $20.

3. Snoopy Sno Cone Machine

This famous snow cone machine is back! You don’t even need batteries. Just add ice and a little bit of elbow grease, then top it off with some yummy corn syrup. Pick one up for around $20.

