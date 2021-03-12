Lansing police search for endangered woman and three children

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Police Department needs help in finding a woman, Octavia Janay Reed, and her three children that they say are in danger.

An endangered missing advisory was issued Thursday night for 25-year-old Octavia Reed and three children. Lansing Officers say she was last seen with seven-year-old girl, Za-Kayh Jones, five-year-old James Wilson, and a one-year-old Antonio Bonner.

Octavia Reed is listed as 5′5 and 176 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Police says she is probably driving a 2010 Lincoln MKZ sedan with a missing front bumper.

If you have seen her or know anything, call the Lansing Police at (517)483-4600.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook