Tripp's Collision gets involved with Silver Bells in the City

LANSING, Mich. — Silver Bells in the City is coming up this week, so we decided to ask the event's broadcast sponsors why they decided to get involved.

For Tripp's Collision, it's all about family.

Why did you decide to get involved with Silver Bells?

Jimmy Tripp: "We actually sponsored Silver Bells years ago, when we actually had a shop up here before we ended up selling that shop, and then now, we're back and we can. The community is opening back up, the world's opening back up finally, so we're able to get out and get involved in the community. I think this is a real big way to, to kind of start our community-based events and our sponsorships."

Brandy Tripp: "We do a ton of projects, and so we need to do a ton where are other shops are too, so make everybody feel the love."

Are there any other community activities that you're involved in?

Jimmy Tripp: "We will be doing a lot more right now in Lansing, since we've started. We've done events, so the Blues Fest, the Jazz Fest. We've done Sparrow Hospital for the mayor's May is for Miracles. We've done the House of Promise. And then now, Silver Bells, getting back into Silver Bells, but there will be a lot more. We do a lot of, like I said, we do a lot in Jackson with community events. There's, you know, Hot Air Jubilee and the Civil War Muster. We've even sponsored splash pads at Cascades Falls Park. So we plan on doing a lot more in Lansing and continue to grow. So we just have to figure out how to get our feet out there."

How do your employees feel about you being involved in the community?

Jimmy Tripp: "I think it's good for our employees, it's good for customers in whole, trying to make them feel like part of the family. We are a family-run and operated business, so my parents own the business. There's five of us boys. Now, we have a sixth brother that's coming. He's never really worked for us, but he's coming. And then, we have a couple of our kids that work there, a couple of nephews and nieces. I mean, there's sister-in-laws, there's everybody. So I think we try and involve the employees the same way as treating them like family, so community events that they can get out and be sponsored, and they can bring their families too and stuff it kind of ties everybody together, blends us all into one."

Where will you be when Silver Bells is happening?

Jimmy Tripp: "Well, we were gonna watch the parade from the sidelines, but we think we may be walking and carrying our banner. We have 10 kids of our own. There are actually, I was telling them in the Morning Blend, that there's almost 30 grandchildren between six of us boys. So we're gonna see how many of us we can get out there. And our kids kind of seem interested in doing some of it, so I think we're gonna walk in the parade instead of watch."

Silver Bells in the City will be happening in downtown Lansing Friday, Nov. 18, and you can watch the Electric Light Parade on FOX 47 News.

