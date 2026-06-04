Shaheen Chevrolet - 06/04/26

LANSING, Mich. — Ralph Shaheen, President of Shaheen Automotive Group shares the excitement of throwing out the first pitch at the Tigers 'Strike Out Cancer' game and how our Mobile Service Van will come to your home or office to service your vehicle. For additional information, please visit ShaheenChevrolet.com or call (517) 394-0330.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook