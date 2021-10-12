FOX47 News Tianna Jenkins - 10/12/21

LANSING, Mich. — Tianna Jenkins, Senior Reporter for FOX 47 News talks about why she became a journalist and how she enjoys telling the stories of those in the community. For more information visit FOX47news.com.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook