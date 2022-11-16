Delta Dental gets involved with Silver Bells in the City

LANSING, Mich. — Silver Bells in the City is coming up this week, so we decided to ask the event's broadcast sponsors why they decided to get involved.

For Delta Dental, being involved in the community is part of their culture.

Why did you decide to get involved with Silver Bells?

Carmen Argersinger: "Well, Delta Dental is really committed to building healthy, smart, vibrant communities, and events like Silver Bells just capture the vibrancy of an area. So it was a great fit for us, and of course, we love the fact that this particular event gives us an opportunity to bring people together in the heart of the city and just celebrate what a great community we have."

Are there any other community activities that you're involved in?

Carmen Argersinger: "We actually have a wonderful, multifaceted approach to our community engagement. So through our corporate giving program, which is what supports things like Silver Bells, we also support events like the MLK Day Luncheon and organizations like Impression 5 and the Wharton Center and some other things like that. But we also have our Delta Dental Foundation, which is focused on improving oral health and addressing the barriers that people may face when they're trying to access the health care they need. So they do a lot of support of health care clinics, mobile clinics, dental schools, things of that nature. And then of course, the area where I think we really have the most impact in the community is our employees. They're truly our greatest asset. We have a really robust employee volunteer and giving program. So we have employees that go out and volunteer at places like Allen Neighborhood Center, Sleep in Heavenly Peace where they build beds for kids that need them. We do some work with Operation Good Cheer through Child and Family Charities to help foster kids during the holidays. And you know, that type of support I think is really where we have the most impact. Delta Dental does, I think, a great job of encouraging our employees to volunteer and providing those opportunities. But I think what's really great is that beyond that initial introduction that we make, oftentimes our employees are making connections with those organizations and have a relationship where they're volunteering on a regular basis beyond what we're just offering through work."

How do your employees feel about you being involved in the community?

Carmen Argersinger: "The feedback that we get is that they are really proud to work for a company that has such a great community presence and not only allows but encourages them to be a part of that and get involved in the community."

Where will you be when Silver Bells is happening?

Carmen Argersinger: "I will be amongst the crowd. Probably huddled in my warm coat because I'm sure we're not going to get another beautiful weather year."

Silver Bells in the City will be happening in downtown Lansing Friday, Nov. 18, and you can watch the Electric Light Parade on FOX 47 News.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook