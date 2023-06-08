Capital Region International Airport - 6/8/23

LANSING, Mich. — Xavier DeGroat, CEO of the Xavier DeGroat Autism Foundation talks about their partnership with the Capital Region International Airport to create a sensory room for Lansing travelers. He also talks about his upcoming event "Yankee Doodle Autism Grill Day" on Saturday, June 17th. For more information please visit flylansing.com or call (517) 321-6121.

