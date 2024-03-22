Albert Shakhnazarov -r- 03/22/24

LANSING, Mich. — Albert Shakhnazarov is the creator and CEO of Axe Elite, a company that is empowering people to create a culture where limitations are non-existent. His mission is to build a powerful and elite sales organization. Albert was born in Russia. When he was young, his family fled political persecution in Azerbaijan and found themselves living in refugee camps, motels, and other difficult living conditions. That is how he ended up in the United States. Once here, everywhere he worked he got paid the same as others even though he worked the hardest. That is why he decided to start Axe Elite with just four agents in an attic in Hartford, Connecticut. Today, Axe Elite has dozens of agents and fully renovated headquarters, and is ranked as one of the top producing companies for big whale multi-billion-dollar telecommunication companies. For more information please visit axeeliteusa.com.

