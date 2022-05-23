Watch
Advanced Osteopathic Health - 5/23/22

Posted at 10:00 AM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 10:00:35-04

LANSING, Mich. — Dr. David Nebbeling, Board Certified Regenerative Medicine Specialist at Advanced Osteopathic Health talks about what it means to be board certified and what training was involved with this. For more information please visit AdvancedOsteopathicHealth.com or call (517) 323-1833.

