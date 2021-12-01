Here are five shows to binge in December

TUCSON, Ariz. — Looking to camp out on the couch and take down a show that will keep you up way too late and help you procrastinate from doing more important tasks? Here are five shows to stream.

THE BEATLES: GET BACK

Premise: The Beatles gather together to record their 1970 album "Let It Be" over 21 days, letting down their guard so the camera can capture the process in action.

Stars: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Star.

Service: Disney+.

Why it's impossible to stop watching: A Director Peter Jackson, who dazzled audiences with "They Shall Not Grow Old," continues his mastery of historical documentaries, providing a vivid insight into the personalities of the legendary band. The mythos of each musician melts into the background as their quirks, characters, and insecurities take center stage. The series is a surprise for superfans and the uninitiated alike. The three-part docuseries came out on the app Nov. 25-27.

IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA

Premise: A group of slacker frenemies runs a Philadelphia bar and concoct wildly grandiose plans that always spin out of control.

Stars: Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton, Danny DeVito

Service: Hulu.

Why it's impossible to stop watching: Combining what is likely history's greatest collection of comic minds in one sitcom, the show provides consistently smart laughs and joyously absurd plotlines. Season 15 debuts Dec. 1.

HARD KNOCKS IN SEASON: THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Premise: Stepping out of the usual preseason comfort zone, the NFL Films and HBO crews tackle the rollercoaster season of the Colts, providing weekly updates that peek behind the curtain.

Stars: Frank Reich, Carson Wentz, Jonathan Taylor.

Service: HBO Max.

Why it's impossible to stop watching: Parlaying intensive behind-the-scenes access into intense drama, the series shares the feeling of what it's like to rise and fall with the team's fortunes. Hopefully, this is a sign of a new direction for the storied docuseries. New episodes air Wednesday nights.

THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS

Premise: Freshmen roomies come of age as they navigate the unpredictable campus dating scene, suffering embarrassments and heartbreak to comedic effect.

Stars: Pauline Chalamet, Renee Rapp, Midori Francis, Amrit Kaur.

Service: HBO Max.

Why it's impossible to stop watching: The comedic mind of Mindy Kaling conjures up another winner. De-emphasizing glamour and nostalgia in favor of oddity and awkwardness, the series gathers a spectacular cast and delivers consistently excellent writing for a consummate crowd-pleaser. New episodes debut in batches on Thursdays.

SAVED BY THE BELL

Premise: A new group of students creates madcap drama in the halls of Bayside High as characters from the 1980s-90s show pop up now and again.

Stars: Josie Totah, Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, John Michael Higgins, Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

Service: Peacock.

Why it's impossible to stop watching: After an impressive start last year, the cast and writers truly come into their own in their second season. The series continues to pay tribute to ludicrous moments of the original sitcom while pushing plot themes into relevant new dimensions. The 10-episode season two dropped Nov. 24.

Phil Villarreal Twitter

Phil Villarreal Facebook

Phil Villarreal Amazon Author Page

Phil Villarreal Rotten Tomatoes