Darius Rucker sentenced after pleading no contest in possession case

Musician Darius Rucker was reportedly sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of probation in his drug possession case.

Earlier this year, Rucker was booked into the Williamson County jail on two counts of simple possession and violation of registration.

On Tuesday, Rucker appeared in court and pleaded no contest to a single charge of simple possession. The two other charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement, reports The Tennessean.

The Williamson County District Attorney’s Office reportedly cited Rucker’s “good character” when recommending the other charges be dropped.

RELATED STORY | Justin Timberlake enters into plea deal to resolve DWI case

Rucker rose to fame as the front man of Hootie & the Blowfish. According to the band’s website, they met while attending the University of South Carolina in Columbia in the late 1980s. Some of their greatest hits include “Let Her Cry,” “Only Wanna Be With You,” and “Hold My Hand.”

Separately, Rucker has released multiple country music albums. He was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2012.

This story was originally published by Ivy Brown at Court TV.