Hi, I’m Cali Montana, and I’m very excited to be a part of the FOX 47 news team.

I grew up in New Jersey and, after I graduated from La Salle University in Philadelphia in 2019, I packed my bags and moved to Rapid City, South Dakota, where I was a multimedia journalist for a year and a half.

Before I started my career, I interned at FOX29 in Philadelphia and was later a junior reporter, producing stories and fronting them live in studio. I also interned at PHL17 in Philadelphia and ABC7 NY and was a studio intern at Seacrest Studios at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

When I’m not telling stories, I love spending time with my dog, Bucky, shopping and drinking iced coffee.

I’m looking forward to meeting the community and telling stories.

If you have a story idea, please feel free to reach out. Email me at cali.montana@fox47news.com.