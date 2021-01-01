Becca Agnew

Hello Lansing!

I’m Becca, and I’m a proud Michigander who is excited to help tell your community’s stories.

I grew up along the beautiful eastern coast of the state, summers were always filled with trips to Lake Huron.

I always knew that I wanted to be a writer and storyteller, so I decided to major in broadcast journalism at Wayne State University, which is right in the heart of Detroit. (Go Warriors!!)

My first job was as a morning producer for the NBC affiliate in Traverse City. I had that job for 3 years, and boy was it an experience.

Working in a small market, I got to do it all. I wrote all the scripts, stacked the rundown, ran the control booth, edited videos and graphics, and coordinated National and Local live coverage. It was intense, exciting, and gave me an appreciation for all the people it takes to put a newscast on air.

I’m so excited to be producing mornings again at Fox 47, and to make Lansing my new home. When I’m not burning the midnight oil in the studio, I’m at home in my comfy clothes, most likely napping, because sleep is hard to come by when you stroll into work at 2 AM. I also love spending time with my family, whom I’m extremely close to.

I can’t wait to explore Mid-Michigan and bring the stories that matter to you to life.

