I’m Adam Fakult, a Photojournalist and Editor for FOX 47 News. I have always loved to use my camera to tell stories and positively affect people's lives.

I’m an Ohio native, with a background in Video Production as well as Photography from the Columbus College of Art & Design.

I am so happy to have the ability to explore Lansing and create a connection with the community here.

Feel free to say hello or pass along your best pizza recommendations! Email me at Adam.Fakult@Fox47News.com