Zoo Brew Series 2017 - 1

Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 5:00pm - 9:00pm Location: Potter Park Zoo Price: $5 advance | $7 at gate | $10 for entire series ***NOTE: Zoo will close early on Zoo Brew days for setup at 3:30 p.m.
Potter Park Zoo is pleased to kick off the Zoo Brew 2017 events! Enjoy beer and food while meandering through the zoo listening to live music, enjoying the animals and supporting Potter Park Zoo! Events like Zoo Brew raise essential funds to support the operation of Potter Park Zoo. Last call will be at 8:30 p.m.
Those who pre-register will get early access, at 5pm. Those buying tickets at the door, gates will open at 5:30pm. Online tickets coming soon!