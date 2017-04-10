Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 6:00pm - 10:00pm Location: Throughout the zoo Price: Advance: $30 members | $35 non-members; At the Gate May 18 $40
Bring your friends to this casual after hours event at the zoo featuring beer and wine sampling, live music and free tasty treats from local food vendors. Eat, drink and celebrate spring with the animals while you support a great cause - Potter Park Zoo! This event is for those 21 and older.
On-line purchase ticket holders enter early at 5:30 p.m.!
*Wine & Stein is a rain or shine event. Let's hope for sunshine, but if it rains we'll make lemonade from lemons, pitch a tent and move inside.
Check out who's bringing the beverages and tasty treats...
Lansing Brewing Co., Mitchell's Fish Market, Uncle Johns Hard Cider, MSU Dairy, Fenn Valley Vineyards, New Belgium, EagleMonk Pub and Brewery, Lucky Girl Brewing Co., Texas Roadhouse, B. Nektar Meadery, Burgdorf's Winery, Bake N' Cakes, Perrin Brewing, Sierra Nevada, Broken Earth Winery, La Senorita Mexican Restaurant, Blakes Hard Cider, Bagger Dave's Burger Tavern, Mountain Town Brewing, West Side Distributing, Pizza House, McAlisters Deli...... More vendors adding daily. Check back often!
NOTE: Zoo will close at NOON on event day for setup of the event.