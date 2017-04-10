Saturday, April 29, 2017 - 12:00pm - 4:00pm Location: Potter Park Zoo Price: General Admission
Celebrate Earth Day at Potter Park Zoo with "Party for the Planet" Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 12 -4 p.m. Party for the Planet is North America's largest Earth Day celebration, with more than 120 zoos and aquariums across the country participating.
See wildlife in action as the animals receive special enrichment from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
In celebration of Earth Day, conservation tables will be located throughout the zoo. Explore conservation issues with hands-on artifacts and information from our docents."