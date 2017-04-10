International Migratory Bird Day & Be A Tourist in Your Own Town

Saturday, June 3, 2017 - 9:00am - 6:00pm Location: Potter Park Zoo Price: General Admission / Free with a "Be A Tourist" passport
International Migratory Bird Day celebrates spring, and with it the return of millions of migratory birds to their breeding areas! Potter Park Zoo will have stations set up to teach you about our areas migratory birds, and fun activities for the whole family.
International Migratory Bird Day is celebrated in conjunction with GLCVB's "Be A Tourist In Your Own Town." Admission is free with a "Be A Tourist" passport available at the zoo and many other locations in the Lansing area. For more information on the Be A Tourist... event, click here.