FrogWatch USA Training Class (3 of 4)

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 5:30pm - 8:30pm Location: Education Building Price: Free
Spring is right around the corner and it is time for aspiring frog waters to get training from the Mid-Michigan FrogWatch USA Chapter!
Thursday, April 13 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Volunteers only need to attend 1 of the training sessions. All classes are in the education building. They are free and open to the public. Registration is required. For more information contact ppzfrogwatch@ingham.org.