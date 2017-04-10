Binder Park Zoo opens for its 42nd season

Binder Park Zoo reopens for the season on Thursday, April 13th! Excitement and anticipation fill the zoo as staff and animals alike celebrate the arrival of spring and welcome the public back for the 42nd season. This season promises to be one of the most exciting ever with the unveiling of the African Lion and African Painted Dog exhibits later this spring.

With so many opportunities for learning and entertainment at the zoo, the best way to take advantage is to become a member. A membership is the most economical way to enjoy the zoo all summer long. Additionally, for the entire month of May, Binder Park Zoo members can take advantage of the Southwest Michigan Cultural Exchange program with FREE admission to the Gilmore Car Museum, Kalamazoo Nature Center, the Kalamazoo Institute of Art, and the Air Zoo. Visit all locations during May and be entered for a chance to win a season membership to all five attractions - a $200 value.

When planning the perfect summer of fun, pick from a full schedule of special events and programs for zoo lovers of every age. Also, be sure to book an overnight in one of the zoo’s African Tented Camps. Families and groups enjoy an unforgettable, authentic experience of spending the night in Wild Africa! Don’t wait too long to make an online reservation. While extra dates have been added for the season, this popular program sells out quickly.

A variety of zoo camps are unique opportunities that offer the “wow” factor where kids can get up close and personal with the wildlife at the zoo. “Zoo camps are a powerful way to connect kids to nature and provide the inspiration to cherish and conserve it on a level they can understand.” states Amy Wesner, Binder Park Zoo Educator. “Our zoo camp programs are creatively designed for kids from 2 to 17 years of age.” Registration is available at www.binderparkzoo.org

Binder Park Zoo continues a positive trend of growth and change by adding new features and exhibits. Top among these will be the opening of the much-anticipated African Lion exhibit- the number one requested zoo exhibit in the world, as well as the new African Painted Dog exhibit. Both promise to thrill guests and add to the exotic appeal for which Wild Africa is nationally recognized.

“It’s such an exciting time at the zoo as we anticipate the arrival of the lions and the completion of both exhibits,” states Diane Thompson, Binder Park Zoo President & CEO. “We are eager for guests to experience seeing these majestic, fascinating animals in spaces that have been carefully and thoughtfully designed for their comfort and safety and enrichment.”

Binder Park Zoo’s season runs April 13 - October 8, M-F 9:00am-5:00pm, Sat 9:00am-6:00pm and Sun 11:00am-6:00pm. Visit the zoo online at www.binderparkzoo.org.

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE