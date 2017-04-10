An Evening at a Living Museum

Friday, April 14, 2017 - 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Location:  Potter Park Zoo
Price:  Admission is Free

Join the Potter Park Zoo staff and volunteers as we explore conservation and the natural world as a part of the MSU Science Festival Nights at the Museum series!

Lots of hands-on activities will allow you to:
- view the microscopic world as a scientist
- try your hand at a simulated veterinary lab
- learn how to be an animal chef with our zookeepers
- test your skill in the skull matching game
- discover some amazing things about bats
- learn how to be a conservation champion at Party for the Planet
- have an up-close encounter with our live ambassador animals
- and so much more!

Selected exhibits will be open for guests to explore, too. Admission is free!

The MSU Science Festival is a multi-day series of events that highlight science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM). Special events are held across the state, including talks, demonstrations, tours, open houses, and hands-on activities for lifelong learners of all ages. www.sciencefestival.msu.edu