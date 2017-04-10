An Evening at a Living Museum

Friday, April 14, 2017 - 5:00pm - 8:00pm Location: Potter Park Zoo Price: Admission is Free
Join the Potter Park Zoo staff and volunteers as we explore conservation and the natural world as a part of the MSU Science Festival Nights at the Museum series!
Lots of hands-on activities will allow you to: - view the microscopic world as a scientist - try your hand at a simulated veterinary lab - learn how to be an animal chef with our zookeepers - test your skill in the skull matching game - discover some amazing things about bats - learn how to be a conservation champion at Party for the Planet - have an up-close encounter with our live ambassador animals - and so much more!
Selected exhibits will be open for guests to explore, too. Admission is free!
The MSU Science Festival is a multi-day series of events that highlight science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM). Special events are held across the state, including talks, demonstrations, tours, open houses, and hands-on activities for lifelong learners of all ages. www.sciencefestival.msu.edu.