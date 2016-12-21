Violence spreads as quickly as contagious disease

There's new research that shows the spread of a contagious disease is similar to how violence spreads among adolescents.

Ohio State researchers analyzed data from roughly 6,000 middle and high school students, who were asked to name five male and female friends, and whether they had a violent encounter with them in recent months.

They found that violence travels through groups of friends.

50-percent of the study participants were more likely to have been in a serious altercation and 140-percent were more likely to have pulled a weapon on another person.

The study also found that males were found more likely to seriously hurt someone than females.