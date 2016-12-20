Study: Women may save more lives than men

Recent studies show female doctors make about $20,000 less than their male counterparts, but according to a study our of Harvard University, women may save more lives.

About 1 million elderly patients hospitalized with a medical condition who were treated by a female doctor were less likely to die and five-percent less likely to be readmitted to the hospital within 30 days.

Past studies have shown women are more likely to follow treatment guidelines and have better communication with their patients than men.