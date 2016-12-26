Study: Sounds could help monitor concussions

Cloudy
HI: 33°
LO: 27°
HI: 38°
LO: 25°
HI: 36°
LO: 28°
There's a lot of guesswork when it comes to diagnosing a concussion. But now research shows the secret may be in the ear. Researchers at Northwestern University say the key is how the brain processes sound. Using electrode sensors, they monitored a g
There's a lot of guesswork when it comes to diagnosing a concussion.
But now research shows the secret may be in the ear.
Researchers at Northwestern University say the key is how the brain processes sound. U
sing electrode sensors, they monitored a group of children as they listened to different sounds.
Kids with concussions had a 35-percent smaller brain response to pitch than those who did not have concussions.
This test correctly identified 90-percent of children with a concussion.