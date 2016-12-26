Study: Sounds could help monitor concussions

There's a lot of guesswork when it comes to diagnosing a concussion.

But now research shows the secret may be in the ear.

Researchers at Northwestern University say the key is how the brain processes sound. U

sing electrode sensors, they monitored a group of children as they listened to different sounds.

Kids with concussions had a 35-percent smaller brain response to pitch than those who did not have concussions.

This test correctly identified 90-percent of children with a concussion.