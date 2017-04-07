Researchers find reasons for acne-prone skin

Fair
If you think greasy pizza is to blame for those annoying breakouts, think again. While they may not help the situation, a new study blames pimples on an unbalances micro-biome. UCLA researchers took skin follicle samples from 72 people, half with acne and half with clear skin. Those without acne had bacteria enriched with genes thought to prevent harmful bacteria from gathering on the skin. Those prone to breakouts had much different bacteria.
