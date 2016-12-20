Research shows pregnancy leads to changes in brain

Cloudy
HI: 36°
LO: 28°
LO: 23°
HI: 37°
LO: 29°
New research shows that pregnancy leads to changes in a woman's brain that may help them bond with their babies.
Researchers in Spain scanned the brains of 25 women before they got pregnant and then again after giving birth.
After having their babies, the women's brains showed changes in social cognition, which is their perceived feelings of others.
Research shows the bigger the brain changes, the more attachment they felt to their children.