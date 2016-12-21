Pediatricians give long-term recommendations for concussions

Pediatricians have long recommended rest for young concussion patients until their symptoms clear up, but keeping active after a concussion may help kids and teens recover faster.

Researchers found that kids were less likely to have symptoms after 28 days, when they resumed activity within a week of their injury.

Exercise of all intensity levels were linked to fewer lingering symptoms, but experts say activities that put patients at risk for a collision or fall should be avoided until there is a full recovery.