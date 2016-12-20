Operation Santa delivers once again for local students

LANSING, MI – Sparrow Caregivers have once again generously supported less fortunate local children and families to ensure they enjoy their holiday season.

Nearly 40 families with students at Lansing’s Fairview STEM Magnet School received gifts during Operation Santa 2016. A total of 142 children were given presents.

Sparrow Caregivers donated enough toys and clothes to fill a large Ryder truck. The presents were delivered to the school last week. Fairview staff then passed out the presents to parents so they could give them to children (including students’ siblings) aged newborn to 18 years old.

Sparrow sponsored a luncheon for about 240 students and staff at the school last week.

“The students at Fairview that are selected receive presents for Christmas that they might not get,” said Janice Marchal, Principal, Fairview STEM Magnet School.

“It really brings joy to them and it brings less stress to the family. There are a huge variety of gifts that come, small and large bikes, toys, games, clothes, boots.

“Fairview and their families appreciate everything Sparrow does for us.”

