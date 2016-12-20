Marijuana use among pregnant women increasing

Cloudy
Scientists at Columbia University say marijuana use among pregnant women is on the rise.
In 2014, about four-percent of expectant moms said they had smoked pot within the past month, which is a 62-percent increase from 2002.
Although the effects of marijuana on unborn babies are unclear, experts recommend pregnant women avoid using any type of drug.