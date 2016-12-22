Listerine may help treat STD

Listerine mouthwash can do more than just freshen your breath. It can help treat a sexually transmitted disease.

Australian researchers tested 137 claims that mouthwash is able to cure oral gonorrhea. 58 men with the STD were asked to gargle for one minute with Listerine or a saline solution.

Within five minutes, the Listerine users had significantly less gonorrhea bacteria on the surface of their throats than the saline group.

Experts aren't quite sure how long men would have to use it to prevent future infections and say it's not clear how long the effects last.