Lansing United players cheer up kids at Sparrow Children's Center

8:26 AM, Jun 9, 2017
Young patients are reflecting on an afternoon spent with players from Lansing's premier soccer team. Lansing United players visited Sparrow Children's Center patients on Thursday, showing off their soccer skills and spreading goodwill. The visit is part of the team's community service goal that has been a trademark of the group since it's inception.

