Knowing the risks of ovarian cancer

January is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and a good time to educate women on the risks and symptoms of this deadly disease.

According to doctors at Fox Chase Cancer Center, age is a significant risk factor for ovarian cancer.

Half of all cases are diagnosed in women over 63. Five to 10-percent of ovarian cancers are caused by an inherited gene mutation and women with a family history of ovarian, breast or colorectal cancer also have a higher risk.