Knowing the risks of ovarian cancer

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 3:47AM EST expiring January 5 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lake, Mason, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, Ottawa, Van Buren
Flood Advisory issued January 3 at 9:15PM EST expiring January 5 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued January 3 at 9:15PM EST expiring January 9 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued January 3 at 9:15PM EST expiring January 4 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued January 3 at 9:15PM EST expiring January 4 at 11:14PM EST in effect for: Clinton
January is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and a good time to educate women on the risks and symptoms of this deadly disease.
According to doctors at Fox Chase Cancer Center, age is a significant risk factor for ovarian cancer.
Half of all cases are diagnosed in women over 63. Five to 10-percent of ovarian cancers are caused by an inherited gene mutation and women with a family history of ovarian, breast or colorectal cancer also have a higher risk.