Karen Kent VanGorder, M.D., named Sparrow's Senior VP and Chief Medical and Quality Officer

LANSING, MI – Karen Kent VanGorder, M.D., has been named Sparrow Health System’s new Senior Vice President – Chief Medical and Quality Officer.

As the Chief Medical and Quality Officer, Dr. Kent VanGorder will be a champion for quality and Provider leadership for Sparrow. Dr. VanGorder began her new position earlier this month.

Dr. Kent VanGorder, of Haslett, is a family Physician and has been a valued member of the Sparrow team since 1993, providing excellent Patient care, educating Sparrow’s next generation of Physicians, and guiding the growth and development of Sparrow’s Medical Staff. She most recently served as Executive Medical Director of Physician Performance.

“In some ways, being the Chief Medical and Quality Officer is a natural extension of my medical practice, where I provided quality care for many families throughout their lives. Now I am caring for our whole hospital system and all of our doctors,” said Dr. Kent VanGorder.

“I am excited to continue a lifetime of work with the Lansing community, doing my best to ensure our Physicians and Patients have the best experience possible at Sparrow.”

“We are very pleased to have someone of Dr. Kent VanGorder’s talent and expertise in this position,” said Joseph J. Ruth, Sparrow Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “She is integral to our efforts to improve the Patient experience, champion quality improvements across the health system, and lead the transformation of care.”

Dr. Kent VanGorder earned her medical degree from the College of Human Medicine at Michigan State University.

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE