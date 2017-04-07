HPV is most common STD in United States

Fair
New research shows the human papillomavirus is by far the most common sexually transmitted disease in the US. The latest statistics show HPV effects 45-percent of men under the age of 60 and about 40-percent of women. Certain strains of the virus are considered high risk and can cause cancer in the genitals and throats of men and women. Those strains are not as common.
