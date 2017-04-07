HPV is most common STD in United States

Flood Advisory issued April 8 at 10:10PM EDT expiring April 12 at 1:30AM EDT in effect for: Jackson

Flood Advisory issued April 8 at 10:10PM EDT expiring April 10 at 1:30PM EDT in effect for: Calhoun

Flood Advisory issued April 8 at 10:10PM EDT expiring April 12 at 2:00AM EDT in effect for: Calhoun

Flood Advisory issued April 8 at 10:10PM EDT expiring April 10 at 2:00PM EDT in effect for: Ionia

Flood Advisory issued April 8 at 10:10PM EDT expiring April 12 at 11:30PM EDT in effect for: Ionia

Flood Advisory issued April 8 at 10:10PM EDT expiring April 13 at 2:00PM EDT in effect for: Ingham

Flood Advisory issued April 8 at 10:10PM EDT expiring April 10 at 2:00PM EDT in effect for: Calhoun

Flood Advisory issued April 8 at 10:10PM EDT expiring April 10 at 1:30PM EDT in effect for: Eaton

Flood Warning issued April 8 at 11:14AM EDT expiring April 15 at 8:00AM EDT in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph

Flood Warning issued April 8 at 9:58PM EDT expiring April 9 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Clinton

Flood Warning issued April 8 at 9:58PM EDT expiring April 11 at 2:00AM EDT in effect for: Ingham

Flood Warning issued April 8 at 9:58PM EDT expiring April 11 at 2:00PM EDT in effect for: Ingham

Flood Warning issued April 8 at 9:58PM EDT expiring April 11 at 5:00AM EDT in effect for: Ionia

Flood Warning issued April 8 at 9:58PM EDT expiring April 12 at 2:00AM EDT in effect for: Clinton

Flood Warning issued April 8 at 9:58PM EDT expiring April 13 at 11:00AM EDT in effect for: Barry

Flood Warning issued April 8 at 9:58PM EDT expiring April 9 at 2:00PM EDT in effect for: Ingham

Flood Warning issued April 8 at 8:49PM EDT expiring April 9 at 9:00AM EDT in effect for: Saginaw

Flood Warning issued April 8 at 8:49PM EDT expiring April 9 at 4:49AM EDT in effect for: Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 8 at 8:49PM EDT expiring April 10 at 8:00AM EDT in effect for: Saginaw, Shiawassee

Flood Warning issued April 8 at 8:49PM EDT expiring April 10 at 9:30PM EDT in effect for: Bay, Saginaw

Flood Advisory issued April 7 at 9:54PM EDT expiring April 9 at 2:00AM EDT in effect for: Gratiot

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 9:48PM EDT expiring April 10 at 3:12PM EDT in effect for: Bay, Saginaw

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 9:48PM EDT expiring April 10 at 3:12PM EDT in effect for: Bay, Saginaw

Flood Advisory issued April 5 at 10:31PM EDT expiring April 12 at 2:00AM EDT in effect for: Ingham

Flood Advisory issued April 5 at 11:47AM EDT expiring April 10 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Ingham

Flood Advisory issued April 4 at 10:39PM EDT expiring April 11 at 2:00PM EDT in effect for: Barry

Flood Advisory issued April 4 at 10:39PM EDT expiring April 11 at 2:00AM EDT in effect for: Ingham