Helping doctors with cardiac arrest patients

Researchers from Duke University have come up with a few ways to help doctors provide better care for their patients who are at risk of sudden cardiac arrest.
The quality and performance measures are meant to assist physicians, families and patients with preventing death from a sudden interruption of cardiac activity.
Some of the measure include family history screening, CPR training or implementing and counseling.
Experts say even patients who survive sudden cardiac arrest may experience decreased quality and length of life.