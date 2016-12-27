Billions of hours of home care uncompensated

A stunning new statistic shows just how many parents and family members provide medical care for the chronically ill, without any pay.

A new large national study reveals over five million children get more than one billion hours a week of home care from uncompensated family members and because they often have to miss work, they also lose an average of $3,200 in income each year.

Experts say programs that provide paid leave or home visits by doctors could help ease the financial and emotional burden for these family caregivers.