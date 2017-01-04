Baby makes surprise debut to become first of 2017 for Sparrow Carson Hospital

Shelby Ann Smith wasn’t expected for another 10 days but she made a surprise debut in time to be Sparrow Carson Hospital’s first baby of 2017.

Shelby Ann was born Jan. 1 at 8:23 p.m. to first-time parents Darci Smith and Trent Garrett of Riverdale in Gratiot County. She weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces, and measured 18 inches long.

Shelby Ann was born 10 days early and her parents were pleased to discover she was the New Year’s Baby. Her family was presented with items donated by Sparrow Carson, including a car seat, diapers, teddy bear, gift cards, and much more.

“The New Year is always an exciting time filled with new potential. Adding the birth of your first child to that gives those possibilities new meaning and purpose,” said Melissa Baird, Sparrow Carson Hospital Obstetrics Manager.

Photo caption: New parents Trent Garrett and Darci Smith pose with Sparrow Carson Hospital’s New Year’s Baby Shelby Ann Smith. Shelby Ann was born at 8:23 p.m. on Jan. 1, though she wasn’t expected for another 10 days.