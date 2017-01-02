Art programs help reduce stress

Light rain
Exposure to music, visual arts and dance may help reduce stress in younger children living in poverty. Less of the stress hormone cortisol was measured in the saliva of 300 low income children attending an arts-intensive public preschool program.
Researchers noticed that after their fine arts classes cortisol levels were lowest, suggesting these programs could help lessen the impact of poverty on their physical and emotional health.