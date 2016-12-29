Win "Pure Michigan Hunt" contest, registration deadline is Saturday

Cloudy
A heads up for Michigan hunters. You have until Saturday December 31st to register to win a "Pure Michigan Hunt."
Michigan hunters have until Saturday December 31, 2016 to register to win a "Pure Michigan Hunt."
Every year, Michigan's Department of Natural Resources picks three winners.
They get a package which includes licenses for Elk, Bear, Turkey, and Deer, along with other prizes like crossbows, rifles and cameras.
It costs $5 to enter.