UPDATE: Local dog found safe, returned to family

A dog reported missing on Saturday, December 17 has been found safe.

Sasha returned home to her family on Tuesday, December 27.

A member of the family sent FOX 47 News the following note via Facebook: "We wanted to thank the entire digital team for taking the time to share the story about Sasha. She was found safe and well today by Ingham County Animal Control. They brought her right home! She is a little sore and in need of a trip to the groomer, but she is home and that's all we could ask for. Its the best ending to 2016 that we could ask for!"