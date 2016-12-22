Spartan Motors donates $75K to AL!VE

A place for people to take care of their health is getting a big boost from a local employer.

Wendesday, Spartan Motors in Charlotte presented AL!VE Health and Wellness Center with a $75,000 donation.

The check is the seventh of 10 installments of a $1-million pledge made back in 2009.

AL!VE is apart of Hayes Green Beach Memorial Hospital and its mission is to enhance the vitality of the community.