Miss Jackson County RoseQueen Scholarship Pageant applications period begins January 1, 2017

This year’s Miss Jackson County RoseQueen Scholarship Pageant will take place Saturday, August 5, 2017, at Western High School.



The Jackson County RoseQueen pageant is considered Jackson premier scholarship program, providing candidates with thousands of dollars in scholarships and prizes each year. “Currently in its 57th year, the pageant is a wonderful opportunity for the young women of Jackson County to not only win educational scholarships, but the experience gained from interacting with our community and its members will provide them with skills that will last a lifetime. Our goal is to build strong female leaders in the Jackson Community,” states Lynda Waldron, Executive Director of the Jackson County RoseQueen Pageant.



Young women ages 17-25 vie for the RoseQueen designation and the opportunity to compete at the state level at Miss Michigan USA. RoseQueen applications are due January 31, 2017, and preliminary competition will be held on February 26, 2017, at the Michigan Center High School Auditorium. Tickets will be available at the door for $5.00 per person. Children under the age of 12 are free.



Official rules, regulations, and entry forms may be found at www.jacksonrosefestival.org or @missjacksoncountyrosequeen on Facebook.



SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE