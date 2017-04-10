LCC ranked No. 1 in online programs offered by two-year colleges in Michigan

The Community for Accredited Online Schools recently released its 2017 list of best online college programs in Michigan, and ranked LCC first among 12 other two-year colleges that made the grade. The ranking positions LCC alongside 36 colleges and universities deemed the best of online programs in the state, including Michigan State University, University of Michigan Ann Arbor, Wayne State University, Grand Valley State University, and Western Michigan University.
This is the second No. 1 ranking for LCC in less than six months. The recent accolade from AccreditedSchoolsOnline.org—a leading resource for information on higher education—follows LCC's November 2016 ranking by Schools.com as the top community college among 28 public two-year institutions in Michigan.
"Making back-to-back best lists demonstrates the commitment of faculty and staff to student success and to innovative delivery methods for effective 21st century learning," says LCC President, Dr. Brent Knight. "We are proud to be a leader in providing access to quality education that leads to bright futures—both for our students and our state."
Colleges and programs on the list must be accredited, public or private not-for-profit schools. Each college is also analyzed and ranked based on data in areas like availability of academic resources, student-teacher ratios, graduation rates and financial aid opportunities.