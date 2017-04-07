LCC hosts discussion on book Tomatoland

Fair
Lansing Community College hosted a discussion on agricultural inequalities on Thursday, with the author of the book Tomatoland. Author Barry Estabrook says the book is about how modern agriculture destroyed our most alluring fruit. Tomatoland is this year's pick for "One Book One LCC." Those who attended Thursday's discussion got a free book and were able to have it signed.
