Ingham County Animal Shelter reducing adoption fees

The Ingham County Animal Shelter is slashing adoption fees, hoping to get dogs and cats into new homes before Christmas. Tuesday through Thursday, dog adoption fees are $50, cats and kittens can be taken home for free. The shelter is also looking for
