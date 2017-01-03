Hilsdale County Community Foundation announces winter grant awards

The Hillsdale County Community Foundation is pleased to announce the recipients of the most

recent adult and YOUTH grant cycles. A total of $78,580 has been awarded to area non-profit

organizations for projects or programs to benefit a large number of Hillsdale County residents.

The following organizations were awarded funding through Hillsdale County Community

Foundation unrestricted endowment funds:

 City of Hillsdale, $10,000 for body-worn cameras for officers and one in-car video

system;

 Hillsdale County District Court, $25,000 as matching funds for the implementation of a

Drug Treatment Court;

 Hillsdale County Historical Society, $1,800 for a state historical marker in honor of the

18th Regiment Michigan Volunteer Infantry Encampment of 1862 at Lewis Emery Park;

and

 Marriage Matters, $5,000 for Building Better Marriages workshops provided in

Hillsdale County.



In addition, the Hillsdale County Juvenile Court was granted a total of $35,000 jointly from the

HCCF Community Investment Fund and the Kellogg Youth Advisory Fund. These funds will be used

to assist with the costs of mental health assessments, follow-ups, and medications for children’s

psychiatric services. The Hillsdale College G.O.A.L. Program was also awarded $1,700 from the

Kellogg Youth Advisory Fund for the Hillsdale Buddy Program.



Information regarding applying for a grant can be obtained by calling the Foundation office

Monday through Friday from 9 am - 4 pm, or by stopping at the offices located at 2 S. Howell Street,

Hillsdale, Michigan. Information is also available online at www.abouthccf.org.



The Hillsdale County Community Foundation was established in 1991 “For good. For ever.” As

a community grant-making foundation, it provides seed money to organizations and institutions that have

identified problems and have designed constructive action programs aimed at solutions. A majority of

the Foundation’s grant making is focused on the areas of youth, leadership, philanthropy and

volunteerism. The HCCF YOUTH was also established in 1991. The YOUTH Advisory Council has an

ongoing program for studying the assets, needs, and concerns of the young people of Hillsdale County.

YOUTH has a special endowment fund, initially made possible by a challenge grant from the W.K.

Kellogg Foundation, to make available grant dollars to benefit and involve young people in Hillsdale

County.