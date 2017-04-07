East Lansing Police Department holds open house

Fair
The East Lansing Police Department hosted it's first ever open house on Thursday. The event was free and open to the public. It featured demonstrations, question and answer sessions, tours of the station and jail, vehicle displays and much more. Community members asked for more transparency from ELPD last fall and this was their way of continuing positive interactions with the community.
