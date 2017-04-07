East Lansing Police Department holds open house

FOX 47 News
11:12 AM, Apr 7, 2017
11:12 AM, Apr 7, 2017

The East Lansing Police Department hosted it's first ever open house on Thursday. The event was free and open to the public. It featured demonstrations, question and answer sessions, tours of the station and jail, vehicle displays and much more. Community members asked for more transparency from ELPD last fall and this was their way of continuing positive interactions with the community.

FOX 47 News
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The East Lansing Police Department hosted it's first ever open house on Thursday.

The event was free and open to the public.

It featured demonstrations, question and answer sessions, tours of the station and jail, vehicle displays and much more.

Community members asked for more transparency from ELPD last fall and this was their way of continuing positive interactions with the community.