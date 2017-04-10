Dogs take part in Easter Egg Hunt fundraiser

Mostly Cloudy
Our four legged friends got the chance to enjoy the beautiful weekend weather by taking part in an East Egg Hunt.
Soldan’s Pet Supplies hosted the 2nd annual East Egg Hunt for dogs at the DeWitt location.
Dog owners were encouraged to dress their pet up with bunny ears or a classy Easter attire.
The annual egg hunt is a fundraiser for New Hope Pet Rescue in Laingsburg, a canine rescue center “dedicated to helping animals who are running out of time in shelters.”
Pets who found a golden egg won a giant Easter Basket filled with toys, treats, & a $25 gift card to Soldan's to one lucky dog.
Over 2,000 eggs were stuffed with treats and over 200 dogs were attended Saturday’s event.