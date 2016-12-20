Christmas adoptions finalized today

Cloudy
Several mid-Michigan foster kids will officially become members of their forever families today, just in time for the holidays.
Ingham County judge George Economy will formalize the adoptions today and tomorrow.
The ceremonies start at 9:30 a.m. at Ingham County Circuit Court on Kalamazoo Street in Lansing.
This is the 30th annual Christmas Adoption Day held in Ingham County.